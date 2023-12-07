Specifications for the 2013 Jaguar Xf R 5.0 Sv8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Jaguar Xf R 5.0 Sv8 My13 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1571 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2909 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|4961 mm
|Width
|1877 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1891 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2345 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|490 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|69 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|292 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|625 Nm
|Makimum Power
|375 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/30 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side On Rear Door Sill
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Sajaa06R?Amr00011
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $5,500
- Power Sunroof - $3,700
