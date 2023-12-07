Specifications for the 2013 Jeep Compass Sport (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Jeep Compass Sport (4X2) Mk My12 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2635 mm
|Height
|1663 mm
|Length
|4448 mm
|Width
|1812 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1437 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2010 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|190 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|5100
|Maxiumum Torque
|190 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|1C4Njcfa*#D000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $450
- Protective Glazing - $400
- Safety Pack - $800
