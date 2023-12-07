WhichCar
2013 Jeep Compass Sport (4X2) Mk My12 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Jeep Compass Sport (4X2) Mk My12 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2013 Jeep Compass Sport (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2635 mm
Height 1663 mm
Length 4448 mm
Width 1812 mm
Kerb Weight 1437 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2010 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 175 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 5100
Maxiumum Torque 190 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R17
Rear Tyre 215/60 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 1C4Njcfa*#D000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured United States Of America

