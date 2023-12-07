Specifications for the 2013 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 10Th Anniversary (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 10Th Anniversary (4X4) Jk My13 3.6L Petrol 2D Softtop
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1572 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1572 mm
|Ground Clearance
|223 mm
|Wheelbase
|2424 mm
|Height
|1865 mm
|Length
|4223 mm
|Width
|1873 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1885 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2268 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|365 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|266 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6350
|Torque RPM
|4300
|Maxiumum Torque
|347 Nm
|Makimum Power
|209 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/75 R17
|Rear Tyre
|255/75 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leading Arm, Trailing Arm
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|In Rear Luggage Compartment
|VIN Number
|1C4%Jwjg*#L000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hardtop
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Premium Sound System
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $450
- Mobile Phone Connectivity - $490
- Side Front AirBags - $450
