Specifications for the 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Dragon (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Dragon (4X4) Jk My13 3.6L Petrol 4D Softtop
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1572 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1572 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|2947 mm
|Height
|1865 mm
|Length
|4751 mm
|Width
|1877 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2050 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2540 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|490 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|273 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6350
|Torque RPM
|4300
|Maxiumum Torque
|347 Nm
|Makimum Power
|209 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/70 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/70 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leading Arm, Trailing Arm
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|In Rear Luggage Compartment
|VIN Number
|1C4%Jwkg*#L000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Hard Spare Wheel Cover
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Side Steps
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $450
- Mobile Phone Connectivity - $490
- Side Front AirBags - $450
