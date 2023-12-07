WhichCar
2013 Kia Sportage Sli (AWD) Sl My13 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Kia Sportage Sli (AWD) Sl My13 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2013 Kia Sportage Sli (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1614 mm
Tracking Rear 1615 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1635 mm
Length 4440 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 1588 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 470 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 221 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 227 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R17
Rear Tyre 225/60 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
VIN Number Knapc822Sa7123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Kia Sportage pricing and specs

GT-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $53,700
S (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $39,400
S (FWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $34,100
S (FWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $32,200
Sx (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $41,900