  2. Lexus
  3. Rx270
  4. X (FWD)

2013 Lexus Rx270 X (FWD) Agl10R 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Lexus Rx270 X (FWD) Agl10R 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2013 Lexus Rx270 X (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1620 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2740 mm
Height 1720 mm
Length 4770 mm
Width 1885 mm
Kerb Weight 1950 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 226 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 252 Nm
Makimum Power 138 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19
Rear Tyre 235/55 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5X19
Rear Rim Size 7.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jtjbk11A702123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Japan