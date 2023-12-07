Specifications for the 2013 Lexus Rx450H F-Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Lexus Rx450H F-Sport Gyl15R My12 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2740 mm
|Height
|1720 mm
|Length
|4770 mm
|Width
|1885 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2165 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2700 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|150 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|317 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Jtjbc11A205123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights