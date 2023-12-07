WhichCar
2013 Mahindra Genio 4X2 2.2L Diesel C/Chas

2013 Mahindra Genio 4X2 2.2L Diesel C/Chas details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2013 Mahindra Genio 4X2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1500 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1890 mm
Length 5185 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1720 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2980 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1260 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 74 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 212 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/70 R15
Rear Tyre 215/70 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
Rear Suspension Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Ma1Pf2Mdx@#$12345
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured India