WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. 3
  4. Maxx

2013 Mazda 3 Maxx Bm 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2013 Mazda 3 Maxx Bm 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2013 Mazda 3 Maxx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mazda 3 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1555 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1455 mm
Length 4460 mm
Width 1795 mm
Kerb Weight 1300 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 136 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 114 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jm0Bm547810123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Mazda 3 pricing and specs

G20 Pure 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $29,400
G20 Pure 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $29,400
G20 Evolve 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $30,900
G20 Evolve 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $30,900
G20 Touring 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $33,500