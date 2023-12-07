Specifications for the 2013 Mazda CX-5 Akera (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Mazda CX-5 Akera (4X4) My13 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1710 mm
|Length
|4540 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1593 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|148 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|138 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jm0Ke107100123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Teknik Pack - $1,990
Current Mazda CX-5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|G20 Maxx (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$35,700
|G25 Akera (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,200
|G25 Maxx Sport (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,300
|G25 GT Speed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$49,100
|G25 Maxx Sport (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$41,700
|G25 Touring (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$43,800
|G35 Akera Turbo (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$53,600
|G35 GT Speed Turbo (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,500
