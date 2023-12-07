Specifications for the 2013 Mercedes-Benz C200 Cdi Be. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Mercedes-Benz C200 Cdi Be W204 My13 2.1L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1541 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1544 mm
|Ground Clearance
|101 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1444 mm
|Length
|4581 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1585 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2070 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|485 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|143 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2042012A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,320
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $880
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $6,250
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,680
- Edition 30 S Package - $4,790
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,850
- Metallic Paint - $2,080
- Power front seats with memory - $2,740
- Power Sunroof - $3,170
- Reversing Camera - $1,200
- Satellite Navigation - $4,270
- Sports pack - $2,460
- Premium Sound System - $1,640
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $4,920
- Xenon Headlights - $2,960
