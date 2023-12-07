WhichCar
2013 Mercedes-Benz Cl500 C216 4.7L Petrol 2D Coupe

2013 Mercedes-Benz Cl500 C216 4.7L Petrol 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2013 Mercedes-Benz Cl500 C216. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1601 mm
Tracking Rear 1607 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2955 mm
Height 1428 mm
Length 5111 mm
Width 1871 mm
Kerb Weight 2040 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2585 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 545 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 83 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 259 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 320 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2163732A000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany