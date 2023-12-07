Specifications for the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E400 212 My13. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Mercedes-Benz E400 212 My13 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1599 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2874 mm
|Height
|1490 mm
|Length
|4985 mm
|Width
|1873 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1766 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|177 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|480 Nm
|Makimum Power
|245 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdd2120652A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,200
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $5,700
- Air Suspension - $4,800
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,500
- Premium Package - $6,200
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $5,300
- Television - $2,850
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $5,500