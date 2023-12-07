WhichCar
2013 Mercedes-Benz E400 212 My13 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Mercedes-Benz E400 212 My13 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E400 212 My13. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1587 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1511 mm
Length 5010 mm
Width 1873 mm
Kerb Weight 1874 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 185 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 480 Nm
Makimum Power 245 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 265/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 9.0X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2122652A000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany