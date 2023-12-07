Specifications for the 2013 Mercedes-Benz Gl 350 Bluetec. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Mercedes-Benz Gl 350 Bluetec X166 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1633 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1636 mm
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|Wheelbase
|3075 mm
|Height
|1947 mm
|Length
|5240 mm
|Width
|1982 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2397 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3265 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|853 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|93 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|620 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdc1668242A000001
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Upholstery
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Tailgate
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Side Steps
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $6,900
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $6,950
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,100
- Comfort Pack - $3,550
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,500
- Entertainment Pack - $3,550
- Exclusive Pack - $5,000
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,950
- Metallic Paint - $2,100
- Metallic Paint Special - $3,900
- Night View Assist - $3,500
- Off Road Group - $3,550
- Power Door Closing - $1,350
- Power Sunroof - $2,050
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $2,250
- Sound System with 11 Speakers - $1,550
- Premium Sound System - $9,625
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $3,550