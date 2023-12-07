WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Gl
  4. 350 Bluetec

2013 Mercedes-Benz Gl 350 Bluetec X166 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2013 Mercedes-Benz Gl 350 Bluetec X166 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2013 Mercedes-Benz Gl 350 Bluetec. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1633 mm
Tracking Rear 1636 mm
Ground Clearance 195 mm
Wheelbase 3075 mm
Height 1947 mm
Length 5240 mm
Width 1982 mm
Kerb Weight 2397 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3265 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 853 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 93 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 620 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/50 R20
Rear Tyre 275/50 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdc1668242A000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America