Specifications for the 2013 Mercedes-Benz S500 222. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Mercedes-Benz S500 222 4.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1613 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1604 mm
|Ground Clearance
|109 mm
|Wheelbase
|3035 mm
|Height
|1496 mm
|Length
|5116 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1995 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2695 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|215 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|335 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2220822*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Boot Lid Closing
- Power Door Closing
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Sunglass Holder
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Rear Air Conditioning - $2,600
- Active Suspension - $9,675
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $6,500
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $7,875
- Comfort Pack - $6,500
- Comfort Seats Front - $3,875
- Comfort Seats Rear - $5,500
- Exclusive Pack - $8,950
- Front Seat Entertainment Package - $2,200
- Leather Trim Special - $3,875
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,850
- Night View Assist - $4,650
- Power Rear Seats - $3,425
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $5,450
- Premium Sound System - $9,900