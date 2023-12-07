Specifications for the 2013 Mini Cooper R59. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Mini Cooper R59 1.6L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
MORE Mini News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1459 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1467 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2467 mm
|Height
|1384 mm
|Length
|3728 mm
|Width
|1683 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1160 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|290 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|142 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwsy120%0T012345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $780
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,160
- Body Kit - $3,770
- Electronic Differential Lock - $390
- Heated Front Seats - $637
- Leather Upholstery - $1,235
- Metallic Paint - $1,040
- Satellite Navigation - $1,495
- Racing Sports Seats - $3,510
- Premium Sound System - $1,690
- Sports Suspension - $572
- Xenon Headlights - $1,560