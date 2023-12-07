WhichCar
2013 Mini Cooper Ray R56 My13 1.6L Petrol 2D Hatchback

2013 Mini Cooper Ray R56 My13 1.6L Petrol 2D Hatchback
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2013 Mini Cooper Ray. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1459 mm
Tracking Rear 1467 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2467 mm
Height 1407 mm
Length 3723 mm
Width 1683 mm
Kerb Weight 1145 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1595 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 127 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 153 Nm
Makimum Power 72 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/65 R15
Rear Tyre 175/65 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5X15
Rear Rim Size 5.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwsr320%0Ty12345
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom