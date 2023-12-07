Specifications for the 2013 Mini Cooper Ray. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Mini Cooper Ray R56 My13 1.6L Petrol 2D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1459 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1467 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2467 mm
|Height
|1407 mm
|Length
|3723 mm
|Width
|1683 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1145 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1595 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|127 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|153 Nm
|Makimum Power
|72 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwsr320%0Ty12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control - $650
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,200
- Cruise Control - $340
- Fog Lights - Front - $300
- Heated Front Seats - $490
- Leather Trim - $990
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $550
- Power Sunroof - $1,990
- Rear Spoiler - $300
- Rain Sensing Wipers - $200
- Satellite Navigation - $1,900
- Sport Seats - $600
- Sports Suspension - $440
- Traction Control System - $300
- Xenon Headlights - $1,200