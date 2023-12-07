WhichCar
2013 Nissan Murano St Z51 My12 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Nissan Murano St Z51 My12 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2013 Nissan Murano St. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1610 mm
Tracking Rear 1610 mm
Ground Clearance 185 mm
Wheelbase 2825 mm
Height 1730 mm
Length 4860 mm
Width 1885 mm
Kerb Weight 1811 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2360 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 549 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 259 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 336 Nm
Makimum Power 191 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R18
Rear Tyre 235/65 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Jn1Tanz51A0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Japan