2013 Nissan Pathfinder St (4X4) R51 Series 4 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|232 mm
|Wheelbase
|2853 mm
|Height
|1770 mm
|Length
|4813 mm
|Width
|1848 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2119 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2880 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|761 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|238 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Vskj%Zr51A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Steps
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495
