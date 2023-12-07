WhichCar
2013 Nissan Patrol St (4X4) Gu Viii 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2013 Nissan Patrol St (4X4) Gu Viii 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2013 Nissan Patrol St (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1605 mm
Tracking Rear 1625 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2970 mm
Height 1855 mm
Length 5050 mm
Width 1940 mm
Kerb Weight 2450 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3030 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 580 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 125 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 313 g/km
Green House 3.5
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 11.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo
Power RPM 3200
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 354 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/65 R17
Rear Tyre 275/65 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jn1Tesy61A0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Nissan Patrol pricing and specs

Ti (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $84,900
Ti-L (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $97,600
Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $101,060
Ti (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $87,900
Ti-L (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $100,600
Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $104,160
Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $101,600