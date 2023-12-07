WhichCar
2013 Nissan X-Trail St Limited Edition (FWD) T31 Series 5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Nissan X-Trail St Limited Edition (FWD) T31 Series 5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2013 Nissan X-Trail St Limited Edition (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Ground Clearance 212 mm
Wheelbase 2630 mm
Height 1700 mm
Length 4635 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 1426 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 574 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 198 Nm
Makimum Power 102 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R17
Rear Tyre 225/60 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jn1Tbat31A0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Nissan X-Trail pricing and specs

St-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $49,990
St (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4 $40,290
St-L (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $43,690
St-L (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4 $46,790
St (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $37,250