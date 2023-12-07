Specifications for the 2013 Opel Astra Gtc 1.4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Opel Astra Gtc 1.4 Pj 1.4L Petrol 3D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1546 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1546 mm
|Ground Clearance
|108 mm
|Wheelbase
|2695 mm
|Height
|1489 mm
|Length
|4466 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1412 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1350 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|162 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4900
|Torque RPM
|1850
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Watt Linkage
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
W0Lpf2Ec
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $695
- Satellite Navigation - $1,250