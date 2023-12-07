Specifications for the 2013 Peugeot 4007 Sv (7 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Peugeot 4007 Sv (7 Seat) 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|176 mm
|Wheelbase
|2672 mm
|Height
|1715 mm
|Length
|4635 mm
|Width
|1805 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1805 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|192 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Door Aperture
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3V%4Hnh00001111
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $900
- Premium Sound System - $1,500