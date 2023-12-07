Specifications for the 2013 Peugeot 5008 Active 2.0 Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Peugeot 5008 Active 2.0 Hdi 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1531 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1567 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2727 mm
|Height
|1647 mm
|Length
|4529 mm
|Width
|1837 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1694 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|164 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Vf30Erhhacs123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sunroof
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
Current Peugeot 5008 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$64,000
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$61,400
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$65,657