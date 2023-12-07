WhichCar
2013 Peugeot 508 Allure Touring 1.6T My13 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Peugeot 508 Allure Touring 1.6T My13 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2013 Peugeot 508 Allure Touring 1.6T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1579 mm
Tracking Rear 1552 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2817 mm
Height 1475 mm
Length 4813 mm
Width 1853 mm
Kerb Weight 1434 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 165 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18
Rear Tyre 235/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Vf38E5Fva&L123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France

