Specifications for the 2013 Peugeot Partner 1.6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Peugeot Partner 1.6 B9P Update 1.6L Petrol 2D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1505 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1554 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2728 mm
|Height
|1830 mm
|Length
|4380 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1443 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1960 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|705 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|850 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|195 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|132 Nm
|Makimum Power
|72 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Drop Links, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Vf37C@@@C12345611
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Barn Doors
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Door Ajar Warning
- Driver Foot Rest
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Electronic Stability Program - $450
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $425
- Side Door - $490
Current Peugeot Partner pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|City Short 3D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$26,900
|Pro Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$34,400
|Premium Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$34,100
|Premium Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$36,600
|Pro Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$31,900
|City Short 3D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$24,800
|Pro Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$31,700
|Premium Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$31,400
|Premium Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$33,700
|Pro Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$29,400
|City Short 3D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$30,041
|Pro Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$38,388
|Premium Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$38,096
|Premium Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$40,878
|Pro Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$35,606