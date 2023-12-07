Specifications for the 2013 Peugeot Partner 1.6 Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Peugeot Partner 1.6 Hdi B9P 1.6L Diesel 4D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1505 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1554 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2728 mm
|Height
|1830 mm
|Length
|4628 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1460 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2130 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|725 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|4
|CO2 Emissions
|153 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|215 Nm
|Makimum Power
|66 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Drop Links, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Vf37E9Hxc12345611
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Door
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Airbag - Passenger - $250
- Electronic Stability Program - $450
- Metallic Paint - $600
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $425
Current Peugeot Partner pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|City Short 3D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$26,900
|Pro Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$34,400
|Premium Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$34,100
|Premium Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$36,600
|Pro Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$31,900
|City Short 3D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$24,800
|Pro Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$31,700
|Premium Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$31,400
|Premium Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$33,700
|Pro Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$29,400
|City Short 3D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$30,041
|Pro Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$38,388
|Premium Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$38,096
|Premium Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$40,878
|Pro Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$35,606