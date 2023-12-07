Specifications for the 2013 Peugeot Rcz 1.6T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Peugeot Rcz 1.6T 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1526 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1536 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2596 mm
|Height
|1362 mm
|Length
|4287 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1267 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|275 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf34J5Fu8&P123456
|Country Manufactured
|Austria
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $600
- Leather Upholstery - $1,500
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,300
- Sports pack - $4,000