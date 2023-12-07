WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Proton
  3. Exora
  4. Gx

2013 Proton Exora Gx Fz 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Proton Exora Gx Fz 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission Cvt Auto 6 Speed
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2013 Proton Exora Gx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Proton Exora News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1542 mm
Tracking Rear 1530 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2730 mm
Height 1691 mm
Length 4592 mm
Width 1809 mm
Kerb Weight 1449 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1930 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 193 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 205 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Pl1Fz6Ydrdf000001
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Malaysia