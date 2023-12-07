Specifications for the 2013 Proton Exora Gxr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Proton Exora Gxr Fz 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|Cvt Auto 6 Speed
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1542 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2730 mm
|Height
|1691 mm
|Length
|4592 mm
|Width
|1809 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1466 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1930 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|193 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|205 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Pl1Fz6Ydrdf000001
|Country Manufactured
|Malaysia
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System