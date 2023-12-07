WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Proton
  3. Jumbuck
  4. Glsi

2013 Proton Jumbuck Glsi 1.5L Petrol Utility

2013 Proton Jumbuck Glsi 1.5L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2013 Proton Jumbuck Glsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Proton News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1490 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4455 mm
Width 1710 mm
Kerb Weight 1025 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1680 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 655 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 166 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 120 Nm
Makimum Power 64 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/70 R14
Rear Tyre 175/70 R14
Front Rim Size 6X14
Rear Rim Size 6X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Gas Damper, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Pl1C97Pnr2B123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Malaysia