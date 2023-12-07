Specifications for the 2013 Proton Preve Gx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Proton Preve Gx Cr 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1542 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1542 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1524 mm
|Length
|4543 mm
|Width
|1786 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1325 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|171 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|150 Nm
|Makimum Power
|80 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Bottom Of B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Pl1Cr6Snrcg000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Malaysia
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Cloth Trim
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System