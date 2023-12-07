WhichCar
2013 Proton Preve Gxr Cr 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

2013 Proton Preve Gxr Cr 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Cvt Auto 7 Speed
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2013 Proton Preve Gxr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1542 mm
Tracking Rear 1542 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1524 mm
Length 4543 mm
Width 1786 mm
Kerb Weight 1356 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1731 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 206 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 205 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Rh Side Bottom Of B-Pillar
VIN Number Pl1Cr6Sdrcg000001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Malaysia