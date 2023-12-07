Specifications for the 2013 Proton S16 Flx Gx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Proton S16 Flx Gx Bt My12 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1446 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1446 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2465 mm
|Height
|1520 mm
|Length
|4278 mm
|Width
|1680 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1085 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1460 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|153 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|150 Nm
|Makimum Power
|80 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Radiator Support
|VIN Number
|Pl1Bt6Snr9B012345
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Malaysia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 14 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $490