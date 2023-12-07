Specifications for the 2013 Range Rover Range Rover Hse Tdv6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Range Rover Range Rover Hse Tdv6 Lg My14.5 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1690 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1683 mm
|Ground Clearance
|222 mm
|Wheelbase
|2922 mm
|Height
|1836 mm
|Length
|4999 mm
|Width
|1983 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2086 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|914 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|196 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Springs, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salga2Ke0Da000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Drive
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $2,100
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,050
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $3,240
- Lane Change Warning - $840
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,780
- Power Sunroof - $3,080
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $3,700
- Premium Sound System - $2,270
- Television - $1,620