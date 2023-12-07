Specifications for the 2013 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 Tdv6 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 Tdv6 Se Lw 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1690 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1685 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2923 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|4850 mm
|Width
|1983 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2052 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|900 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|194 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Salwa2Ke0Ea000011
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,800
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,400
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,000
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $5,600
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $4,700
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,800
- Competition Package - $3,860
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $900
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $2,400
- Lane Change Warning - $1,200
- Luxury Pack - $2,300
- Leather Trim Special - $2,870
- Metallic Paint - $2,100
- Metallic Paint Special - $4,200
- Park Assist - $1,490
- Power Door Closing - $1,100
- Power front seats - $3,000
- Protective Glazing - $900
- Power Sunroof - $4,000
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $5,000
- Sound System with 19 Speakers - $2,900
- Third Row Seats - $3,700
- Television - $3,870
- Wood Grain Trim - $880