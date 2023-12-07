WhichCar
2013 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0L Sdv6 Silver My13.5 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2013 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0L Sdv6 Silver My13.5 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain 4X4
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2013 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0L Sdv6 Silver. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1605 mm
Tracking Rear 1612 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 2745 mm
Height 1789 mm
Length 4783 mm
Width 2004 mm
Kerb Weight 2535 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3175 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 640 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 243 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R19
Rear Tyre 255/50 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sallsaag3Aa000011
Country Manufactured United Kingdom