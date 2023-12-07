Specifications for the 2013 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 Sc A/B Dynamic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 Sc A/B Dynamic Lw 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1690 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1685 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2923 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|4850 mm
|Width
|1983 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2256 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|900 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|105 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|321 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|625 Nm
|Makimum Power
|375 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R21
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X21
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Salwa2Te0Ea000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,800
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,600
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $4,700
- Cold Climate Pack - $2,020
- Competition Package - $1,640
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $900
- Lane Change Warning - $1,200
- Luxury Pack - $7,290
- Metallic Paint - $2,100
- Metallic Paint Special - $4,200
- Off Road Group - $3,680
- Park Assist - $1,490
- Power Door Closing - $1,100
- Protective Glazing - $900
- Power Sunroof - $4,000
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $5,000
- Premium Sound System - $13,600
- Third Row Seats - $3,700
- Television - $3,870