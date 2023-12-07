Specifications for the 2013 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0L V8 S/C Platinum. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0L V8 S/C Platinum My13.5 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1612 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Wheelbase
|2745 mm
|Height
|1789 mm
|Length
|4783 mm
|Width
|2004 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2590 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3125 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|327 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|625 Nm
|Makimum Power
|375 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sallsaae3Aa000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Drive
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Trim Special
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Body Kit - $11,335
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $5,290
- Electronic Differential Lock - $1,050
- Heated Front Seats - $2,470
- Metallic Paint - $1,800
- Power Sunroof - $3,170
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $4,100
- Premium Sound System - $2,060