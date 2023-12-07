Specifications for the 2013 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue Se Sdv8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue Se Sdv8 Lg 4.4L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1690 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1683 mm
|Ground Clearance
|222 mm
|Wheelbase
|2922 mm
|Height
|1836 mm
|Length
|4999 mm
|Width
|1983 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2271 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|930 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|105 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|229 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R21
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X21
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Springs, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salga2Je1Da000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Drive
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Seats Front
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Premium Sound System
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $2,100
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,240
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $3,240
- Lane Change Warning - $840
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,780