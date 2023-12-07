WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Range Rover
  3. Range Rover
  4. Vogue V6 Sc

2013 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V6 Sc Lg My14.5 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V6 Sc Lg My14.5 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2013 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V6 Sc. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Range Rover Range Rover News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1690 mm
Tracking Rear 1683 mm
Ground Clearance 222 mm
Wheelbase 2922 mm
Height 1836 mm
Length 4999 mm
Width 1983 mm
Kerb Weight 2086 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 914 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 268 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R20
Rear Tyre 255/55 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Salga2Ke0Da000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured United Kingdom