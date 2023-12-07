Specifications for the 2013 Renault Clio Authentique. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Renault Clio Authentique X98 0.9L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1509 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1513 mm
|Ground Clearance
|159 mm
|Wheelbase
|2589 mm
|Height
|1448 mm
|Length
|4063 mm
|Width
|1732 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1019 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1588 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|580 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|569 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|110 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|135 Nm
|Makimum Power
|66 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf15R5A0H00000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $550