2013 Renault Clio Expression X98 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2013 Renault Clio Expression X98 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automated Manua
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2013 Renault Clio Expression. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1501 mm
Tracking Rear 1505 mm
Ground Clearance 159 mm
Wheelbase 2589 mm
Height 1448 mm
Length 4063 mm
Width 1732 mm
Kerb Weight 1104 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1657 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 625 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 553 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 120 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4900
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 190 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf15R5A0H00000011
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured France