Specifications for the 2013 Renault Clio Expression. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Renault Clio Expression X98 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automated Manua
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1501 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1505 mm
|Ground Clearance
|159 mm
|Wheelbase
|2589 mm
|Height
|1448 mm
|Length
|4063 mm
|Width
|1732 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1104 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1657 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|625 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|553 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|120 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4900
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|190 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf15R5A0H00000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Front Grille
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Electric Pack - $300
- Metallic Paint - $550
- Power Sunroof - $1,490