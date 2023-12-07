Specifications for the 2013 Renault Clio R.s. 200 Cup. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Renault Clio R.s. 200 Cup X98 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1504 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2589 mm
|Height
|1448 mm
|Length
|4090 mm
|Width
|1732 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1218 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|144 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|205/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf15R4M0E00001111
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Start/Stop Button
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Special
- Parking Distance Control Rear