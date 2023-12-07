Specifications for the 2013 Renault Clio R.s. 200 Sport Trophy. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Renault Clio R.s. 200 Sport Trophy X98 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1504 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2589 mm
|Height
|1448 mm
|Length
|4090 mm
|Width
|1732 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1218 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|144 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf15R4M0E00001111
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Special