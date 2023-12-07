WhichCar
2013 Renault Clio R.s. 200 Sport Trophy X98 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2013 Renault Clio R.s. 200 Sport Trophy X98 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2013 Renault Clio R.s. 200 Sport Trophy. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1504 mm
Tracking Rear 1500 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2589 mm
Height 1448 mm
Length 4090 mm
Width 1732 mm
Kerb Weight 1218 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 144 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf15R4M0E00001111
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured France