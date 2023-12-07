Specifications for the 2013 Renault Clio R.s. Red Bull. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Renault Clio R.s. Red Bull 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|114 mm
|Wheelbase
|2585 mm
|Height
|1484 mm
|Length
|4017 mm
|Width
|1768 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1281 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|195 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7100
|Torque RPM
|5400
|Maxiumum Torque
|215 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Axis Strut, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1Crjn0660123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System