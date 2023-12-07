Specifications for the 2013 Renault Koleos Bose Se (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Renault Koleos Bose Se (4X2) H45 Phase Iii 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|204 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1690 mm
|Length
|4520 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1595 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|590 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|223 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|226 Nm
|Makimum Power
|126 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1Vy0C0V12345678
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 7 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Reversing Camera - $490
Current Renault Koleos pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Intens (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$42,300
|Intens (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$44,600
|Life (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$36,600
|Zen (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$43,900
|Zen (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$40,400
|Intens (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$39,800
|Intens (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$42,000
|Life (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$35,100
|Zen (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$42,100
|Zen (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$38,000
|Intens (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$46,000
|Intens (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$48,500
|Life (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$37,500
|Zen (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$45,000
|Zen (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$42,500