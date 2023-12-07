Specifications for the 2013 Renault Koleos Bose Se (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Renault Koleos Bose Se (4X4) H45 Phase Ii 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|204 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1690 mm
|Length
|4520 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1680 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|223 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|226 Nm
|Makimum Power
|126 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1Vy0C0V12345678
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Picnic Tables
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 7 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Power Sunroof - $2,490
Current Renault Koleos pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Intens (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$42,300
|Intens (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$44,600
|Life (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$36,600
|Zen (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$43,900
|Zen (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$40,400
|Intens (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$39,800
|Intens (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$42,000
|Life (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$35,100
|Zen (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$42,100
|Zen (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$38,000
|Intens (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$46,000
|Intens (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$48,500
|Life (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$37,500
|Zen (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$45,000
|Zen (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$42,500